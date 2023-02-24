Credit Suisse AG Has $9.78 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average of $147.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

