Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $184.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

