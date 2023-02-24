Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Repligen were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 92.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 29,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,039,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 266,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 217,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 708.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.91. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

