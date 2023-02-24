Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $207.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

