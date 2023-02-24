Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Upwork were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $1,436,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 210.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 497,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 66.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup began coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,300 shares of company stock worth $725,227. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $25.74.

Upwork Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.