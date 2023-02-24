Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Visteon were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Visteon stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.83. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

