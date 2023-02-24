Credit Suisse AG Purchases 17,753 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.