Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,464 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $53.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

