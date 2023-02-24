Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $29.35 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SM shares. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

