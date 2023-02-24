Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,645 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 70.2% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total value of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.43.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $223.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.72. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $197.19.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

