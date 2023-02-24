Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

