Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of INGR opened at $101.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

