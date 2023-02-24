Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Trex by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Trex by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Trex Price Performance

About Trex

Shares of TREX stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.50.

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.