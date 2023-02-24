Credit Suisse AG Sells 100,980 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,980 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $66.79 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $141.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

