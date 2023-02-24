Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,767 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,669,350. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

