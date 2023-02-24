Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,821 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,918,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after purchasing an additional 853,936 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 261,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 326.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

