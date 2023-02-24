Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,302,432 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,302,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

