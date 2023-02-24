Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,404 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Toro were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $111.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.67. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.