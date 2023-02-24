Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,200 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Masimo were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Masimo by 19,378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $34,358,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Masimo by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 229,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Stories

