Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,000 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1,034.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE:ASR opened at $281.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $179.01 and a 1-year high of $294.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

