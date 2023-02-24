Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,627 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 505,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Yandex were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 86.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

