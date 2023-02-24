Credit Suisse AG Sells 325,122 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,122 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

