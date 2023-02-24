Credit Suisse AG Sells 489,376 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,376 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fastly were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 5,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 131,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 194,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,486,837.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,896 shares of company stock worth $2,087,443. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLY opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

