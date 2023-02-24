Credit Suisse AG Sells 52,477 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Atlas were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

ATCO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

