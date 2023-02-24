Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,342 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $165.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $217.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

