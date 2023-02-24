Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,497 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 83.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 102,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 46,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 200.0% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.