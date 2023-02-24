Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,504 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Timken were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth about $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 369.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Timken by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Timken by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

