Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lear were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 44.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lear by 72.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at $1,636,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Lear by 1.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Lear by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,796. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lear Stock Down 1.8 %

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $167.88. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Lear’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.