Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 103.7% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,589,453. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

