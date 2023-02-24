Critical Comparison: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) versus Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Achilles Therapeutics and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 595.65%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 51.68%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.7% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -26.40% -23.89% INmune Bio -7,076.59% -43.02% -34.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.66) -0.69 INmune Bio $180,000.00 942.38 -$30.34 million ($1.75) -5.40

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats INmune Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About INmune Bio

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc. Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.