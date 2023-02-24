Critical Contrast: Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) and Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MarketAxess shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MarketAxess and Northern Star Investment Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 1 10 1 0 2.00 Northern Star Investment Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

MarketAxess presently has a consensus target price of $321.09, suggesting a potential downside of 7.70%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

This table compares MarketAxess and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 34.84% 24.34% 15.58% Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A -113.97% 5.99%

Risk and Volatility

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketAxess and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $718.30 million 18.23 $250.22 million $6.65 52.31 Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Northern Star Investment Corp. II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties. The firm’s patented trading technology allows institutional investor clients to request competitive, executable bids, or offers from multiple broker dealers simultaneously and to execute trades with the broker dealer of their choice. The company was founded by Richard M. Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

