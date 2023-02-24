Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $190.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Curtiss-Wright traded as high as $182.55 and last traded at $181.92, with a volume of 16046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.33.

CW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.06.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

