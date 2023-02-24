DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Toast Price Performance

TOST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

TOST stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $34,784,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $34,784,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,924,190 shares of company stock worth $72,999,425. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Seeyond bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

