Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Deutsche Börse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Börse’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.82.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

