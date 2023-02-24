Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,477 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $71,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,003,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,512,167.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.7 %

FirstCash stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.78. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

