Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 34,127 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $65,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PriceSmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In related news, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $111,002.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $635,318.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $111,002.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Articles

