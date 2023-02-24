Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,329,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $70,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 225.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.82. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.