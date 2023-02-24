Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 22,027 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $69,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $24,252,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $16,838,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth $21,366,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 10.9% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,278,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

MIDD stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $180.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

