Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 33,799 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,646,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $71,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,194,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 228,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Acushnet Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

GOLF opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.78. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $53.94.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

