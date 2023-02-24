Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,611,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $70,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

ChampionX Price Performance

In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,059. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

