Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $67,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Ameren by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

