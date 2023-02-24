Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.11 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,209 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $67,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.2 %
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
