Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 39,379 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 667,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $66,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

