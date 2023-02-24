Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,755 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $66,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.45. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $159,617 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

