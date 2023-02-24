Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 73,920 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $67,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after buying an additional 55,063 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 301,565 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 343,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ROCK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

