Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,419,003 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,473,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,419,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $66,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $80.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

