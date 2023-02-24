Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 235 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $66,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Stock Down 0.3 %

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $511.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.73. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $528.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

