DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Up 8% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shot up 8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.12. 1,234,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,286,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 580.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.82.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

