Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 1.6%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$48.40 and last traded at C$49.01. 37,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 43,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

