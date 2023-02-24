Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Holdings Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $92.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

